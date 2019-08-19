Guerrero’s homer leads Kingsport to 8-2 win over Danville

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Gregory Guerrero hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the Kingsport Mets to an 8-2 win over the Danville Braves on Monday.

The home run by Guerrero scored Jhoander Saez to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

The Braves cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Brandon Parker hit a solo home run.

The Mets later added three runs in the fifth and two in the sixth. In the fifth, Andres Regnault drove in two runs and Anthony Dirocie drove in one, while Brett Baty hit a two-run home run in the sixth.

Kingsport right-hander Andres German (2-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Darius Vines (0-4) took the loss in the Appalachian League game after giving up three runs and three hits over 3 1/3 innings.