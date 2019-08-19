Stewart, Castro lead the way for Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Christin Stewart homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Toledo Mud Hens defeated the Indianapolis Indians 12-4 on Monday.

Willi Castro doubled and singled twice with three RBIs for Toledo.

Down 1-0, the Mud Hens took the lead for good with five runs in the first inning. Kade Scivicque hit a two-run double en route to the four-run lead.

Toledo later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run sixth, when Stewart hit a three-run home run to help put the game out of reach.

Toledo right-hander Tim Adleman (7-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Brandon Waddell (2-6) took the loss in the International League game after giving up seven runs and six hits over two innings.

For the Indians, Mitchell Tolman tripled and doubled, scoring two runs.