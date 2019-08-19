Drew Lock leaves with right hand injury against 49ers

Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock, left, throws a pass as Broncos center Jake Brendel looks on during a combined NFL football training camp with the San Francisco 49ers at the Broncos' headquarters Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, in Englewood, Colo. AP Photo

Broncos rookie quarterback Drew Lock left early in the third quarter with an injury to his right hand in Denver's preseason game against San Francisco.

The second-round pick was tripped up by 49ers strong safety Marcell Harris on a second-down play Monday night and appeared to land on his thumb as he attempted to pitch the ball to a receiver. Lock threw a deep incompletion on third down. He was replaced by Kevin Hogan on Denver's next possession.

Lock was 7 of 12 for 40 yards before leaving. He also scrambled twice for 11 yards.

Lock is in contention for the backup spot to Joe Flacco.