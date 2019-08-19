Fisher’s single leads Aberdeen to 6-2 win over Vermont

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Clay Fisher hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 6-2 win over the Vermont Lake Monsters on Monday.

The single by Fisher started the scoring in a five-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, Aberdeen took the lead when Andrew Fregia scored on a wild pitch and then added to it when Fisher scored when a runner was thrown out, Lenin Rodriguez scored when a runner was thrown out and Jean Carmona scored when a runner was thrown out.

Houston Roth (4-0) got the win in relief while Clark Cota (1-3) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jordan Diaz tripled and singled for the Lake Monsters.