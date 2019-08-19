Jeffers’ run leads Pensacola to 4-2 win over Mississippi

PEARL, Miss. (AP) -- Ryan Costello hit a run-scoring fielder's choice in the sixth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 4-2 win over the Mississippi Braves in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

The fielder's choice, part of a two-run inning, gave the Blue Wahoos a 3-2 lead before Alex Kirilloff hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the top of the first, Pensacola grabbed the lead on a home run by Trevor Larnach that scored Kirilloff. Mississippi answered in the bottom of the inning when Greyson Jenista hit a sacrifice fly and Jonathan Morales hit an RBI double.

Gabriel Moya (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Josh Graham (2-3) took the loss in the Southern League game.