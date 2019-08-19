Walls leads Montgomery over Biloxi 4-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) -- Taylor Walls doubled and singled twice as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Biloxi Shuckers 4-1 on Monday.

Montgomery started the scoring in the first inning when Lucius Fox stole home and Tristan Gray hit a sacrifice fly.

After Montgomery added two runs, the Shuckers cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Cooper Hummel hit an RBI single, scoring Ryan Aguilar.

Brian Shaffer (4-2) got the win with four innings of scoreless, five-hit relief while Biloxi starter Dylan File (8-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.