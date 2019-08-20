Guzman, Clawson carry Orem to 12-1 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- David Clawson had three hits and two RBI, and Emilker Guzman allowed just two hits over five innings as the Orem Owlz defeated the Grand Junction Rockies 12-1 on Monday.

Guzman (2-5) allowed one run while striking out seven to pick up the win.

Trailing 1-0, the Owlz took the lead for good with three runs in the third inning. Brandon White hit a two-run single en route to the two-run lead.

Orem later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run fourth, when Will Wilson scored on a wild pitch and Johan Sala scored on a single to help finish off the blowout.

Helcris Olivarez (2-4) went three innings, allowing three runs and three hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked four.