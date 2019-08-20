Davidson’s homer leads Nashville to 11-5 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Matt Davidson hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Nashville Sounds to an 11-5 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Monday.

The home run by Davidson capped a five-run inning and gave the Sounds a 5-0 lead after Nick Solak scored on a passed ball earlier in the inning.

After Nashville added a run in the second on a home run by Andy Ibanez, the Dodgers cut into the deficit with four runs in the second inning, including an RBI single by Gavin Lux.

Nashville starter Austin Bibens-Dirkx (1-3) picked up the win despite allowing five runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter J.D. Martin (3-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and six hits over five innings.