Hernandez’s run leads AZL Rangers to 12-2 win over AZL Cubs 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez scored on an error in the first inning to help the AZL Rangers secure a 12-2 victory over the AZL Cubs 2 on Tuesday.

The error came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the AZL Rangers a 4-0 lead. Later in the inning, Osleivis Basabe scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL Rangers later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth.

AZL Rangers right-hander Sergio Pacheco (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Carlos Ocampo (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and six hits over four innings.