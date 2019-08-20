Cross’ double leads AZL Athletics Gold to 3-1 win over AZL Mariners

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Matt Cross hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the AZL Athletics Gold to a 3-1 win over the AZL Mariners on Tuesday.

Enrry Pantoja scored on the play to give the AZL Athletics Gold a 1-0 lead after he led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on a double by Cross.

After AZL Athletics Gold added a run in the fourth on a double by Pantoja, the AZL Mariners cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Antoine Mistico hit an RBI single, scoring Edwin Gil.

The AZL Athletics Gold tacked on another run in the eighth when Alonzo Jones scored on a wild pitch.

Jesus Lage (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Mariners starter Anthony Tomczak (0-2) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Mistico singled three times for the AZL Mariners.