Loehr scores winning run, Las Vegas beats Reno 6-5 in walk-off finish

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Trace Loehr scored the winning run in the ninth inning, as the Las Vegas Aviators beat the Reno Aces 6-5 on Monday.

Loehr scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

The play capped an improbable comeback for the Aviators, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Franklin Barreto and Jonah Heim hit RBI doubles earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Aviators scored one run in the seventh before Reno answered with four in the next half-inning to take a 5-3 lead.

In a classic pitchers' duel, Las Vegas' Parker Dunshee and Reno's Riley Smith delivered great starts. Dunshee allowed one run and one hit over six innings. He also struck out six and walked one. Smith went six innings, allowing two runs and four hits. He also struck out four and walked one.

J.B. Wendelken (6-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Damien Magnifico (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.