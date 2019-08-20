Andreoli, Odom lift Tacoma over Salt Lake 8-3

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) -- John Andreoli homered and singled, scoring three runs as the Tacoma Rainiers defeated the Salt Lake Bees 8-3 on Monday.

Joseph Odom doubled and singled for Tacoma.

With the game tied 1-1, the Rainiers took the lead for good with five runs in the second inning. Ryan Court hit a two-run double en route to the five-run lead.

Mike Wright Jr. (2-3) got the win in relief while Salt Lake starter Parker Bridwell (6-6) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Jared Walsh doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Bees.