Clemens’ homer leads Dunedin to 4-3 win over Daytona
CLEARWATER, (AP) -- Kacy Clemens hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays to a 4-3 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Tuesday.
The home run by Clemens scored Alejandro Kirk and Ryan Noda to give the Blue Jays a 4-2 lead.
In the top of the eighth, Daytona cut into the deficit on a single by Andy Sugilio that scored Lorenzo Cedrola.
Nick Allgeyer (10-5) got the win in relief while Daytona starter Jared Solomon (1-8) took the loss in the Florida State League game.
Stranding 12 men on base, the Tortugas did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.
