Contreras leads Charleston to 5-3 win over West Virginia

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Roansy Contreras allowed just three hits over six innings, leading the Charleston RiverDogs over the West Virginia Power in a 5-3 win on Tuesday.

Contreras (10-5) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking one to pick up the win.

Charleston took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for four runs, including a two-run home run by Canaan Smith.

Following the big inning, the Power cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Dean Nevarez hit a two-run home run.

The RiverDogs tacked on another run in the fifth when Oswald Peraza scored on a wild pitch.

West Virginia saw its comeback attempt come up short after Charlie McConnell hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Matt Sanders in the ninth inning to cut the Charleston lead to 5-3.

Evan Johnson (0-4) allowed four runs and got two outs in the South Atlantic League game.

Nevarez homered and singled, driving home two runs for the Power.

Charleston remains undefeated against West Virginia this season at 4-0.