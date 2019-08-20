Fennell’s single leads Myrtle Beach to 6-2 win over Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) -- Grant Fennell hit a run-scoring single in the first inning, leading the Myrtle Beach Pelicans to a 6-2 win over the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday.

The single by Fennell started the scoring in a six-run inning and gave the Pelicans a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Myrtle Beach scored on three more plays, including two RBI each from Luke Reynolds and Aramis Ademan.

Carolina got within four after Rob Henry hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and Leugim Castillo scored on an error in the seventh.

Myrtle Beach southpaw Brailyn Marquez (3-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings. Opposing starter Christian Taugner (5-9) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up six runs and five hits while only recording two outs.

Pat McInerney doubled twice and singled for the Mudcats.