Down East beats Fayetteville 5-2
KINSTON, N.C. (AP) -- Curtis Terry scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Down East Wood Ducks to a 5-2 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Tuesday.
The play, part of a three-run inning, gave the Wood Ducks a 3-2 lead before Sherten Apostel hit a two-run home run later in the inning.
Ross Adolph hit an RBI single, bringing home Jeremy Pena in the first inning to give the Woodpeckers a 1-0 lead. The Wood Ducks came back to take the lead in the second inning when Apostel hit a solo home run and Yanio Perez hit an RBI single.
Fayetteville tied the game 2-2 in the fifth when Miguelangel Sierra scored on a groundout.
Jefferson Medina (3-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Cesar Rosado (2-7) took the loss in the Carolina League game.
Down East improved to 8-2 against Fayetteville this season.
