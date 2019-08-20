Zimmermann, Mountcastle lift Norfolk over Gwinnett 5-1

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Mountcastle homered and had three hits, driving in two, and Bruce Zimmermann allowed just four hits over seven innings as the Norfolk Tides topped the Gwinnett Stripers 5-1 on Tuesday.

Zimmermann (1-2) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one while allowing one run.

Norfolk took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a double by Mountcastle that scored Dwight Smith Jr.

Gwinnett answered in the top of the next frame when Jack Lopez hit an RBI single, driving in Andres Blanco to get within two.

The Tides later tacked on a run in both the second and fifth innings. In the second, Mountcastle hit a solo home run, while Jose Rondon hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Touki Toussaint (1-4) went four innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out three and walked five.