Rivera’s homer leads Birmingham to 9-3 win over Jacksonville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Laz Rivera hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Birmingham Barons to a 9-3 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday.

The home run by Rivera scored Luis Valenzuela to tie the game 2-2.

The Barons took the lead for good in the sixth when Blake Rutherford scored on a forceout.

Vince Arobio (3-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while McKenzie Mills (1-8) took the loss in the Southern League game.