Esposito’s single leads NW Arkansas to 3-2 win over Midland

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Nate Esposito hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Northwest Arkansas Naturals to a 3-2 win over the Midland RockHounds on Tuesday.

The single by Esposito capped a three-run inning and gave the Naturals a 3-2 lead after Dairon Blanco scored on a forceout earlier in the inning.

In the bottom of the first, Midland grabbed the lead on an RBI double by Edwin Diaz and an RBI single by Tyler Ramirez.

NW Arkansas right-hander Brady Singer (5-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Kyle Friedrichs (5-7) took the loss in the Texas League game after giving up three runs and five hits over 2 2/3 innings.

Despite the loss, Midland is 6-3 against NW Arkansas this season.