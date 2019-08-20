Sports
Ozuna hits grand slam, leads Billings over Great Falls
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Reniel Ozuna hit a grand slam in the fourth inning, leading the Billings Mustangs to a 10-6 win over the Great Falls Voyagers on Tuesday.
The grand slam by Ozuna capped a five-run inning and tied the game 5-5 after Leonardo Seminati hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.
The Mustangs later added one run in the fifth and seventh innings and three in the eighth to secure the victory.
Ryan Dunne (4-3) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Rigo Fernandez (3-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.
For the Voyagers, Cabera Weaver homered and singled.
