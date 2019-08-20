Jones has 3 hits, leads Yucatan to 14-1 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Jonathan Jones, Alex Liddi, Luis Juarez and Leo Heras recorded three hits each, as Yucatan beat the Pericos de Puebla 14-1 on Tuesday.

Jones was a home run short of the cycle, driving home two runs. Liddi doubled and singled twice, scoring three runs while driving in two.

Yucatan had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and six in the fifth.

In the first, Sebastian Valle drove in three runs and Xavier Scruggs drove in two, while Scruggs hit a two-run home run in the fifth.

Yucatan starter Yoanner Negrin (13-6) picked up the win after allowing three hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Brandon Cumpton (0-4) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and five hits while only recording a single out.

Jesus Arredondo singled three times for the Pericos.

With the win, Yucatan improved to 7-3 against Puebla this season.