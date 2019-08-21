Verrier, Kunz lead Orem to 10-8 win over Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) -- Jose Verrier hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Justin Kunz had three hits and two RBI as the Orem Owlz beat the Grand Junction Rockies 10-8 on Tuesday.

The home run by Verrier came in the midst of a seven-run inning and gave the Owlz a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, David Clawson hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Kunz.

Trailing 8-4, the Rockies cut into the deficit in the sixth inning when Reese Berberet hit a two-run home run and Colin Simpson scored when a runner was thrown out.

The Owlz later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Morgan McCullough hit a solo home run, while Clawson hit an RBI single in the ninth.

Grand Junction saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bladimir Restituyo hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Owen Taylor in the ninth inning to cut the Orem lead to 10-8.

Jacob Voss (2-0) got the win in relief while Grand Junction starter Mike Ruff (0-2) took the loss in the Pioneer League game.

The Rockies left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss. Berberet homered and singled, driving in two runs for the Rockies.