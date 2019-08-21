Luna’s run leads Tabasco to 8-6 win over Leon

LEON, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Luna scored on a wild pitch in the eighth inning, leading the Olmecas de Tabasco to an 8-6 win over the Bravos de Leon on Tuesday.

The play, part of a two-run inning, gave the Olmecas a 7-6 lead before Ramon R Ramirez hit an RBI single later in the inning.

Rafael Cordova (2-2) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Craig Stem (3-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

For the Bravos, Luis Medina doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs. Omar Renteria doubled and singled twice.