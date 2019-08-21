Qsar’s homer leads Bowling Green to 5-4 win over Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) -- Jordan Qsar hit a three-run home run in the first inning, leading the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-4 win over the Lake County Captains on Wednesday.

The home run by Qsar scored Ford Proctor and Jonathan Aranda to give the Hot Rods a 3-0 lead.

Trailing 5-2, the Captains cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Makesiondon Kelkboom hit a two-run double.

Chris Muller (2-4) got the win in relief while Lake County starter Alex Royalty (5-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.