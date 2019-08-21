Fontana’s single leads Delmarva to 1-0 win over Greensboro

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Shayne Fontana hit a run-scoring single in the seventh inning to give the Delmarva Shorebirds a 1-0 win over the Greensboro Grasshoppers on Wednesday.

Nick Horvath scored on the play after he was hit with a pitch with two outs in the inning, advanced to second on a single by Alexis Torres and then went to third on a single by Torres.

Juan Echevarria (4-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Yerry De Los Santos (4-2) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

The Grasshoppers were blanked for the ninth time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their 18th shutout of the year.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Delmarva improved to 10-5 against Greensboro this season.