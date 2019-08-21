Lipcius’ double leads West Michigan to 7-6 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Andre Lipcius hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the West Michigan Whitecaps to a 7-6 win over the Great Lakes Loons on Wednesday.

The double by Lipcius gave the Whitecaps a 7-5 lead and capped a six-run inning for West Michigan. Earlier in the inning, West Michigan tied the game when Bryant Packard hit an RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, Great Lakes cut into the deficit on a solo home run by James Outman.

Jose Vasquez (2-5) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Great Lakes starter Stephen Kolek (7-8) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Outman hit two solo home runs for the Loons.