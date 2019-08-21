Molina’s single leads Columbia to 6-5 win over Hickory

HICKORY, N.C. (AP) -- Gerson Molina hit a run-scoring single in the ninth inning, leading the Columbia Fireflies to a 6-5 win over the Hickory Crawdads on Wednesday.

The single by Molina scored Brian Sharp and was the game's last scoring play.

Danny Hrbek (4-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Jesus Linarez (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

In the losing effort, the Crawdads recorded a season-high six doubles. Pedro Gonzalez homered and doubled for the Crawdads. Jax Biggers doubled and singled twice.

Despite the loss, Hickory is 10-5 against Columbia this season.