Garcia’s homer leads Memphis to 5-4 win over Round Rock

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) -- Adolis Garcia hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 5-4 win over the Round Rock Express on Wednesday.

The home run by Garcia capped a four-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 5-4 lead after Dylan Carlson hit a two-run single earlier in the inning.

After Memphis crossed the plate for one run in the first inning, Round Rock went up 4-1 behind a two-run home run by Alex De Goti in the seventh inning.

Jesus Cruz (6-6) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Round Rock starter Kent Emanuel (7-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.