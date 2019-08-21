Smith’s homer leads Jackson to 7-3 win over Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Pavin Smith hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 7-3 win over the Tennessee Smokies on Wednesday.

The home run by Smith scored Daulton Varsho to tie the game 3-3.

The Generals took the lead for good in the sixth when Varsho hit an RBI single, bringing home Galli Cribbs Jr..

Sam Lewis (3-3) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Jordan Minch (5-5) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Smokies, Zack Short doubled and singled twice.