Weems, Maldonado spur Great Falls to 11-0 win over Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) -- Kelvin Maldonado had three hits and scored three runs, and Avery Weems struck out nine hitters over five innings as the Great Falls Voyagers beat the Billings Mustangs 11-0 on Wednesday.

Weems (3-2) picked up the win after he walked one while allowing one hit.

In the top of the third, Great Falls put up three runs, including a single by Luis Curbelo that scored Maldonado. The Voyagers then added six runs in the fourth and two in the eighth. In the fourth, Curbelo and Harvin Mendoza hit two-run singles, while Lency Delgado hit an RBI single in the eighth.

Justin McGregor (3-5) went 3 1/3 innings, allowing eight runs and six hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Mustangs were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Voyagers' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.