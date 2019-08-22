Hernandez hits walk-off single in 10th, AZL Giants Black beats AZL Brewers Gold 5-4

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Bryan Hernandez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the AZL Giants Black beat the AZL Brewers Gold 5-4 on Thursday.

Tyler Wyatt scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a ground out by Richgelon Juliana and then went to third on a ground out by Jean Pena.

Earlier in the inning, Garrett Frechette scored on a groundout to tie the game 4-4.

The AZL Giants Black scored two runs in the eighth before AZL Brewers Gold took a 4-3 lead in the 10th when Ashton McGee hit an RBI single, scoring Zane Zurbrugg.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ben Strahm (3-1) got the win in relief while Zach Vennaro (0-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

The AZL Brewers Gold squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss. For the AZL Brewers Gold, Felix Valerio singled three times, also stealing three bases.