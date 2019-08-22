Chicago hosts Texas, looks to build on Giolito’s solid outing

Texas Rangers (63-65, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (57-69, third in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Ariel Jurado (6-9, 5.38 ERA) White Sox: Ross Detwiler (1-3, 6.10 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Lucas Giolito. Giolito threw nine innings, giving up zero runs on three hits with 12 strikeouts against Minnesota.

The White Sox are 30-31 in home games. Chicago is slugging .401 as a unit. Yoan Moncada leads the club with a .535 slugging percentage, including 44 extra-base hits and 20 home runs.

The Rangers are 25-38 on the road. Texas has hit 180 home runs as a team this season. Danny Santana leads them with 21, averaging one every 17.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 28 home runs and is batting .274. James McCann is 10-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 49 extra base hits and is slugging .471. Danny Santana is 13-for-46 with four doubles, three home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 5-5, .267 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by five runs

Rangers: 4-6, .272 batting average, 6.26 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: (elbow), Michael Kopech: (elbow), Carson Fulmer: (hamstring), Ryan Burr: (elbow), Manny Banuelos: (shoulder).

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: (elbow), Jeffrey Springs: (biceps), Adrian Sampson: (back), Yohander Mendez: (elbow), Nate Jones: (forearm), Taylor Hearn: (elbow), Luke Farrell: (jaw), Jesse Chavez: (elbow), Jesse Biddle: (shoulder), Nomar Mazara: (oblique), Joey Gallo: (wrist).