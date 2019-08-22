Hicklen leads Wilmington to 4-1 win over Salem

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Brewer Hicklen hit three solo homers, as the Wilmington Blue Rocks defeated the Salem Red Sox 4-1 on Thursday.

The home runs by Hicklen, all solo shots, came in the third, fifth and eighth innings.

Wilmington southpaw Rito Lugo (3-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on eight hits over six innings. Opposing starter Thad Ward (3-3) took the loss in the Carolina League game after he allowed three runs on just three hits over five innings.