Mallard scores on double play in 10th, Hudson Valley beats Tri-City

TROY, N.Y. (AP) -- Mason Mallard scored on a double play in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Hudson Valley Renegades to a 5-2 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Thursday.

Mallard scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Jacson McGowan. Later in the inning, Hudson Valley added insurance runs when Garrett Hiott hit an RBI triple and then scored on an out.

Jose Roca (3-3) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Peyton Plumlee (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

For the ValleyCats, Bryan Arias homered and singled. Juan Ramirez doubled and singled twice.

With the win, Hudson Valley remains undefeated (7-0) against Tri-City this season.