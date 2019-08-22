Sports
Thompson, Roederer spur South Bend to 8-1 win over Lansing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) -- Cole Roederer homered twice, and Riley Thompson pitched five scoreless innings as the South Bend Cubs defeated the Lansing Lugnuts 8-1 on Thursday.
Thompson (8-5) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked two while allowing three hits.
South Bend took the lead in the first when it scored five runs, including a two-run home run by Roederer.
The Cubs later added single runs in the fourth, fifth and seventh innings to put the game out of reach.
Cobi Johnson (2-8) allowed five runs and got one out in the Midwest League game.
Johnny Aiello homered and singled twice for the Lugnuts.
Comments