Kaprielian, Calabuig lift Midland over NW Arkansas 9-1

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Chase Calabuig had five hits and two RBI, and James Kaprielian threw five scoreless innings as the Midland RockHounds topped the Northwest Arkansas Naturals 9-1 on Thursday.

Kaprielian (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one while allowing one hit.

Up 1-0 in the second, Midland extended its lead when it scored three runs, including an out that scored Calabuig.

The RockHounds later added four runs in the third and one in the seventh to put the game out of reach.

J.C. Cloney (2-5) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing eight runs and 10 hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Jordan George doubled and singled for the Naturals.

With the win, Midland improved to 8-3 against NW Arkansas this season.