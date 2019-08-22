Liddi has 4 RBI, leads Yucatan to 14-4 win over Puebla

PUEBLA, Mexico (AP) -- Alex Liddi drove in four runs, while Art Charles and Sebastian Valle drove in three apiece as the Leones de Yucatan beat the Pericos de Puebla 14-4 on Thursday. The Leones swept the three-game series with the win.

Liddi homered, doubled twice and singled, driving in four runs and scoring three. Charles homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Yucatan had a pair of big innings in the blowout victory, scoring five runs in the first inning and six in the fourth.

In the first, Charles hit a three-run home run, while Valle hit a three-run home run and Liddi hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Yucatan starter Dustin Crenshaw (4-1) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and nine hits over six innings. Opposing starter Guillermo Moscoso (3-9) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed eight runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

With the win, Yucatan improved to 9-3 against Puebla this season.