Ramos’ sac fly leads Albuquerque to 10-9 win over Fresno

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- Roberto Ramos drove in Sam Hilliard with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Albuquerque Isotopes to a 10-9 win over the Fresno Grizzlies on Thursday.

Hilliard scored on the play after he reached base on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Pat Valaika and then went to third on a single by Valaika.

Sam Howard (3-1) got the win in relief while Brandon Snyder (1-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

In the losing effort, Fresno got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Taylor Gushue doubled twice and singled twice, scoring two runs.