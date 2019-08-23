Sparks win 10th straight at home, top Fever 98-65

Nneka Ogwumike had 17 points, seven rebounds and five steals as the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Indiana Fever 98-65 on Thursday night for their 10th straight win at home.

The Sparks, 11-2 at Staples Center this season, became the fourth WNBA team to clinch a spot in the playoffs.

Eleven of the 12 players for the Sparks scored, including six in double figures. Chiney Ogwumike scored 15 points, Tierra Ruffin-Pratt added 11, and Chelsea Gray, Riquna Williams and Kalani Brown each had 10 for Los Angeles (17-10).

Williams returned from a 10-game suspension stemming from a domestic violence incident. She was 4 of 12 from the field, 1 of 8 from distance, in 28 minutes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kelsey Mitchell scored 14 points for Indiana (9-19), which has lost three straight. Indiana was outscored 29-13 in the second quarter and 27-11 in the third.