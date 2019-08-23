Bass, Perez spur West Michigan to 1-0 win over Great Lakes

MIDLAND, Mich. (AP) -- Wenceel Perez tripled and doubled, and Brad Bass allowed just five hits over seven innings as the West Michigan Whitecaps beat the Great Lakes Loons 1-0 on Friday.

Bass (5-4) picked up the win after he struck out six and walked one.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the sixth inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Perez scored on a single by Corey Joyce.

Jose Chacin (11-7) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out 10 and walked one.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Loons were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Whitecaps' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.