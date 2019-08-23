Ready, Orr lead Batavia to 7-5 win over State College

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Nic Ready hit a two-run single in the third inning, and J.D. Orr had three hits and scored three runs as the Batavia Muckdogs beat the State College Spikes 7-5 on Friday.

The single by Ready, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 3-3 before Julian Infante hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The Muckdogs later tacked on three runs in the fourth when Troy Johnston hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Ready to secure the victory.

State College saw its comeback attempt come up short after David Vinsky hit an RBI triple in the seventh inning and Pedro Pages scored on a wild pitch in the eighth to cut the Batavia lead to 7-5.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Batavia starter Edgar Martinez (3-4) picked up the win despite allowing three runs over five innings. Opposing starter Junior Gonzalez (3-5) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after a rough outing in which he allowed seven runs and eight hits over 3 1/3 innings.