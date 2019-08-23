Valera’s homer leads Scranton/WB to 11-4 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Breyvic Valera hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders to an 11-4 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday.

The home run by Valera capped a four-run inning and gave the RailRiders a 4-3 lead after Ryan McBroom hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

The RailRiders later scored in four additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the eighth.

Scranton/WB starter Adonis Rosa (6-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Ramon Rosso (2-3) took the loss in the International League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and four hits over four innings.