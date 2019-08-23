Lyles no-hits Arizona through 6 innings, Brewers win 6-1

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

Jordan Lyles was pulled after pitching six no-hit innings and Milwaukee reliever Devin Williams gave up a bloop single with two outs in the seventh as the Brewers beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1 on Friday night.

Lyles (8-8) was taken out after throwing 99 pitches. He struck out five and allowed just two walks, both to Christian Walker.

Devin Williams relieved and retired his first two batters before Walker looped a single into shallow center field.

The Brewers haven't pitched a no-hitter since Juan Nieves did it against Baltimore on April 15, 1987.

Last year, Lyles was five outs away from being the first San Diego Padres pitcher to throw a no-hitter when the Rockies' Trevor Story singled.

Lyles was traded to Milwaukee during the 2018 season and later signed with Pittsburgh. He was traded back to the Brewers in late July.

Four Milwaukee pitchers combined on a two-hitter. Eric Thames and Keston Hiura homered for the Brewers.

Milwaukee staked Lyles to an early lead, taking a 3-0 lead in the first inning behind a two-run double from Mike Moustakas and an RBI single from Ryan Braun. Thames homered in the third and Hiura hit his 15th in the fifth. Lyles added an RBI single.

All six runs were charged to Arizona starter Merrill Kelly (9-13) who gave up eight hits with four walks and five strikeouts over 4 1/3 innings.

Ketel Marte broke up Milwaukee's shutout bid with an RBI single in the ninth off Jeremy Jeffress.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray felt "fantastic" after throwing a bullpen session and could return to the rotation Sunday for the series finale at Milwaukee, manager Torey Lovullo said.

"Robbie threw the ball extremely well," Lovullo said. "I went down there and watched and the grunts got louder and more aggressive as the bullpen went deeper and deeper. Everything is trending toward a Sunday start but we're not going to make that official until we get through this day with him and see how he feels tomorrow."

Brewers: RHP Jimmy Nelson has been hitting 94 mph with Triple-A San Antonio as he workds his way back from elbow soreness that's left him on the injured list since June 26. Brewers manager Craig Counsell said Nelson has been "pitching well" and is a candidate to rejoin the team when rosters expand next month.

UP NEXT

RHP Chase Anderson (5-3, 4.54 ERA) faces his former team Tuesday night as the Brewers and Diamondbacks continue their three-game series. Anderson allowed a career-high 10 runs his last time out but is 3-1 with a 2.10 ERA in five career starts agonist Arizona, which sends RHP Zac Gallen (2-3, 2.45) to the mound.