Meyers leads Corpus Christi to 8-2 win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- Jake Meyers had four hits and scored two runs as the Corpus Christi Hooks topped the Tulsa Drillers 8-2 on Friday.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, Tulsa tied the game when Jared Walker hit a solo home run.

The Hooks grabbed the lead with six runs in the seventh inning, including an RBI single by Stephen Wrenn.

Yohan Ramirez (3-4) got the win with four innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Stetson Allie (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Despite the loss, Tulsa is 6-3 against Corpus Christi this season.