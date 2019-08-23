Castro, Marlins rally from 7 runs down, beat Phillies 19-11

Miami Marlins' Starlin Castro, left, scores past Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto on a double hit by Neil Walker during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Miami. AP Photo

Starlin Castro homered twice and drove in five runs, and the Miami Marlins spotted the Philadelphia Phillies a seven-run lead before rallying to win 19-11 on Friday night, their highest-scoring game at Marlins Park.

Isan Díaz hit a three-run homer, Harold Ramirez and Neil Walker each had three hits and drove in two, and John Berti also went deep for the Marlins, who pounded out 19 hits and have won six of their last seven over the Phillies.

Philadelphia led 7-0 in the third thanks in part to Scott Kingery's three-run triple and Corey Dickerson's two-run double. It was the first time the Phillies have blown a 7-0 lead since August 2003 at Montreal, when they led 8-0.

Tyler Kinley (2-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings in relief. Nick Pivetta (4-6) allowed five runs, one earned, in 2 1/3 innings in a losing effort.

The Phillies played without star Bryce Harper, who was placed on paternity leave.