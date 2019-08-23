Haley hits for cycle, sparks Montgomery’s 17-6 win over Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) -- Jim Haley hit for the cycle, as the Montgomery Biscuits topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 17-6 on Friday.

Haley homered in the second, tripled in the fourth, singled in the eighth and doubled in the ninth.

Montgomery had three big innings in the blowout victory, scoring four runs in the second inning, then adding five more in the fourth and eighth innings.

The key inning was the second, when the team hit three home runs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chandler Raiden (1-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Chattanooga starter Brad Markey (3-4) took the loss in the Southern League game.

For the Lookouts, Samir Duenez homered and doubled.