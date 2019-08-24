Morales, Guzman and Baker shut out AZL Giants Orange, AZL Padres 2 wins 5-0

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- Gabriel Morales, Oliber Guzman and Blake Baker combined for a shutout as the AZL Padres 2 defeated the AZL Giants Orange 5-0 on Saturday.

Guzman (3-2) went 2 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out two to pick up the win. Luis Moreno (3-2) went three innings, allowing one run and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

In the seventh inning, AZL Padres 2 took a 1-0 lead on a double by Anthony Nunez that scored Gilberto Vizcarra. The AZL Padres 2 scored again in the eighth when Luis Almanzar and Cristian Heredia hit two-run doubles.

The AZL Giants Orange were blanked for the second time this season, while the AZL Padres 2's staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.