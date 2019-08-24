Serrano, Hernandez lead AZL Rangers to 8-1 win over AZL Dodgers Mota

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Heriberto Hernandez hit a two-run home run and had two hits, and Florencio Serrano threw five scoreless innings as the AZL Rangers beat the AZL Dodgers Mota 8-1 on Saturday.

Serrano (3-1) allowed two hits while striking out four to pick up the win.

AZL Rangers started the scoring in the first inning when Hernandez hit a two-run home run.

The AZL Rangers later scored in four additional innings to put the game away, including three runs in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Julian Smith (3-3) went four innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Arizona League game. He also struck out seven and walked two.