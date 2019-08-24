Zorrilla, Brickhouse carry Missoula to 3-0 win over Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) -- Spencer Brickhouse doubled and singled, and Pedro Zorrilla allowed just one hit over six innings as the Missoula Osprey beat the Great Falls Voyagers 3-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

Zorrilla (4-1) struck out seven and walked one to get the win.

All three runs for Missoula came in the first inning, when Cam Coursey scored on a wild pitch and Francis Martinez hit a two-run double.

Chase Solesky (0-4) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in the Pioneer League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Voyagers were held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Osprey's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.