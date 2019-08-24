Valerio hits walk-off double in 10th, AZL Brewers Gold beats AZL Dodgers Lasorda 10-9

PHOENIX (AP) -- Felix Valerio had a walk-off double with one out in the 10th inning, as the AZL Brewers Gold defeated the AZL Dodgers Lasorda 10-9 on Saturday.

Jesus Chirinos scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a walk, stole second and then went to third on a double by Valerio.

Earlier in the inning, Aaron Familia homered, scoring Matthew Mika to tie the game 9-9.

The AZL Brewers Gold scored four runs in the eighth before AZL Dodgers Lasorda drove in two in the 10th to take a 9-7 lead.

Jose Parra (3-1) got the win in relief while Juan Gonzalez (2-3) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

With the win, AZL Brewers Gold improved to 3-1 against AZL Dodgers Lasorda this season.